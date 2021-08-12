The Business of Business: Tell me about Rose Culinary Ventures, your role there, and how it got started?

Allison Rose: We were living in Silicon Valley. And at the time that we moved to Palo Alto, there weren't a whole lot of restaurant options. And so we were driving to the city a lot, just for date night or something with my husband, and a friend of ours from business school was a restaurant investor. I kept calling him, bugging him for restaurant reservations, where should we go? And so we fell in love with one of the restaurants and kept going over and over again.

Then our friend said, “You know, why don't you invest? It could be your spot.” So we did, and that was kind of fun. Then he had a sous chef that was opening up his own spot, and we're like, “Well, wait, we really want to support him.” And then he had a friend that was opening up another restaurant. It ended up just being more about supporting the chef and wanting to have an experience that was unique. It's kind of like collecting art, you find an artist that you really appreciate and admire, and you maybe want to invest into more than one piece, or most people are not really investing in the piece of art, because you're going to get your money back from it. But because you actually like the art and like the artists.

That's my number one rule with restaurants, I view chefs as the artist and the food as the art. So I only do stuff that I absolutely love. I don't have any formal culinary background training or anything like that. I just do it based on a gut feeling and just appreciating the craft. So it started with that. Then it snowballed and all of a sudden I had 10 restaurants in the city.

I had a sous chef and a sommelier from French Laundry reach out to me. I couldn't believe it. They sent me a deck and they wanted to do a restaurant in downtown Palo Alto. It was like all the stars had aligned. I was so excited. It was like this team was for sure a success. I worked with them closely on helping them figure out location and who should be their investors. I actually ended up throwing a dinner party and had them fully funded by the end of the night because everybody in Palo Alto was so wanting a Michelin-starred restaurant. So it was an easy sell. And they're doing great.

COVID has been hard on all the restaurants. But that was really exciting. And then things just started happening. All of a sudden, I'm like, “Maybe I should make this official.” So I created Rose Culinary. The thing with restaurants is there's not a ton as an investor, like with being an art collector, there's not a ton of money to be made with it. It's really more about supporting the chef.

Fast forward four years later, my kids are feeling a little burnt out on Silicon Valley. They threatened to go to boarding school in Hawaii. I tell them they can go but I'm going with them. My husband stays in Silicon Valley and commutes to Hawaii every weekend. And it was going to be just a one year experiment, a gap year sort of thing. It ended up being a clear fit for our family. This is where we really want it to be. Then all of a sudden, I'm like, “Well, wait, this is so frustrating. The best part about being a restaurant investor is dining in the restaurant. And now I'm living in Hawaii.” So I quickly jumped on a few projects in Hawaii, I did three restaurants over here.

Then COVID happened and so all of a sudden these poor chefs are just — it was rough. It's still rough. I have several that will not make it back. They'll be closed forever, which sucks. But just organically, when we moved to Hawaii, people found out I was in the food world, and the Big Island is so rich with innovation and produce. We live up in Waimea which is farm country. I started being approached by little — not startups, but small innovations of culinary things, hot sauces and little garden stuff.

Shaka Tea reached out to me, she's this dynamite CEO, and she's basically created a tea made from a plant called mamaki, which grows wild here in Hawaii. She's trying to change the whole beverage industry and get sugar off the shelves. She's using monkfruit and mamaki and creating this really great tea. I wanted to support her because I liked her, had nothing to do with wanting to get into the CPG category or investing beyond restaurants. But I just liked her. I felt like it was something that was good for Hawaii.

At the same time, I was also doing a restaurant here on the Big Island that was also a rum company. The story was really great because they're bringing back heirloom sugarcane to grow the rum and restoring the Kohala coast in a really holistic way. So that seemed like a no brainer. Then it just started to happen. Somebody else reached out to me that wasn't in Hawaii that wanted me to invest in their CPG product. It was in the middle of COVID. And I was thinking, you know, why not? This is a great brand. This is something I feel like I want to do, so it just happened organically.

Now there's quite a few companies that we've invested in. For me, when I invest in anything I do, it's about the person, because I really truly believe that you can have a good product, but not have a CEO that's going to put their heart and soul into it. It's not going to work. And it's the same thing with a chef. When I meet a chef, I know right away if they have grit, and it takes serious grit. It's really hard being in the restaurant industry.

Starting a CPG company is even harder because you're dealing with a bunch of other different layers. I'm using a little bit of my restaurant knowledge as far as maybe an elevated list of chefs. So my palate has been a little more elevated and trying to be choosy about the categories that I'm now moving to invest in. The best thing with CPG is that I can get it here in Hawaii. I can enjoy it every day. We just did a company called MUD\WTR. I'm really excited about it. It was mostly because I was drinking it every morning and loved the taste, loved how it made me feel. And it turns out, great CEO, great company.

Another one we just did is Better Booch. I've been wanting to do a kombucha company for a long time. I've struggled because I really haven't found a kombucha that I like. Sometimes they're just a little too sour or too bubbly. They've got a really hard mouthfeel. I discovered this one when I was in California, absolutely loved it, and met the CEO. I'm like, this guy is great. He's got what it takes. He's super smart. And it's a husband and wife team. For me, it's about the story. It's about the CEO, it's about the passion that they have behind the brand. Then of course I have to like it, it wouldn't be any fun to invest in something that I didn't enjoy myself.