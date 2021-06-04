Welcome to another edition of Business Twitter, where we collect the best tweets to come out of Silicon Valley so you don’t have to. This article is part of a newsletter — if you want a weekly Business Twitter roundup sent to your inbox every Friday, subscribe here.

This week: Amazon’s unpopular Prime Day announcement, Stanley Druckenmiller’s counterintuitive investing advice, how to use Twitter’s advanced search function, and why NYC is Europe’s tech capital.

Here’s everything you may have missed from this week.

1. Amazon Prime Day is announced, again and again

Rise and grind. Someone was paid actual money to come up with this social media campaign. Follow your dreams. pic.twitter.com/xZAMlgTbGD — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) June 2, 2021

It’s no secret that Amazon is the world’s biggest company, but when several of its divisions get together for a snarky Twitter thread, it’s hard to ignore. To announce Amazon Prime Day (June 21-22), Amazon got eight of its major accounts together on Tuesday in what became the topic for ridicule for the week. BuzzFeed tech reporter Ryan Mac likened it to “the Joker origin story.”

Others pointed out that several other Amazon subsidiaries didn’t add on to the thread for some reason: Whole Foods, IMDb, Zappos, and the newly acquired MGM.

2. Stanley Druckenmiller’s investing advice

I interviewed trading legend Stanley Druckenmiller, who famously made $1B shorting the British pound ("trade of the century").



Today worth $5B, his track record includes a 30-year stretch returning 30%+ per year (and not a single down year).



Here are 10 investing lessons 🧵 — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) May 27, 2021

The Hustle writer Trung Phan recently interviewed Stanley Druckenmiller, one of the most successful American investors and hedge fund managers in recent memory.

Druckenmiller’s most famous bet came when he shorted the British pound back in 1992 while working with George Soros at the Quantum Fund. That move made the fund $1 billion, becoming known as “the trade of the century.”

Phan spoke with Druckenmiller about knowing when to sell, when to take a loss, fighting emotions when investing, and why concentrated bets actually reduce risk.

One of Druckenmiller’s favorite pieces of advice involving focusing on individual investments comes from Mark Twain: “Put all your eggs in one basket and watch the basket carefully.”

3. NYC: the new European startup hub?

NYC's most valuable public company (UiPath) started in Romania



NYC's most valuable private startup (Celonis, now at $11B with the new $1B funding) started in Germany



NYC Unicorns Dataiku and Collibra were started in France and Belgium



See a pattern here? — Matt Turck (@mattturck) June 2, 2021

Although the New York startup scene isn’t as big as Silicon Valley’s, it’s never been far behind.

VC Matt Turck noticed that some of the world’s top startups call New York home, including UiPath, New York’s most valuable public company. Although it was founded in Romania by Daniel Dines, UiPath relocated to NYC to grow its presence in America, and since going public in April, it’s worth $35 billion.

The other companies Turck cited include Celonis, which was founded in Germany; Spotify, founded in Sweden; Daitaku, founded in France; and Collibra, founded in Belgium. In a blog post, Turck said that New York is the new epicenter of European tech in the US, and it’s pretty hard to disagree when you consider how recently these unicorns moved in.

4. Twitter hacks: advanced search

The most valuable Twitter feature you aren't using:



Advanced search.



Knowing how to use it will help you find the hidden gems of the Twitter archives and 10x your Twitter experience.



Here's the step-by-step guide: — Dickie Bush 🚢 (@dickiebush) June 4, 2021

No Business Twitter list would be complete without a good Twitter hack — and this one, from BlackRock analyst Dickie Bush, is on advanced search, one of the most useful ways to find accounts or tweets on a specific topic.

Bush’s step-by-step thread explains how to find anything on Twitter by filtering for six things: Date, keywords, number of likes, number of replies, and number of retweets. Because of Twitter’s real time nature, it’s easy to miss anything from earlier in the week unless you’re constantly scrolling.

