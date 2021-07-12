Peloton had a blockbuster 2020, in no small part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gym closures and fear of the outdoors meant people were turning their living rooms into gyms, and Peloton won big thanks to its powerful branding.

As 2020 has passed and 2021 has gone on, Peloton has only increased its presence and power. App Store ratings have increased 313% since lockdowns began in the United States last March, and its stock has jumped 449% to match. The company now boasts over 1.67 million subscribers, has gone viral several times thanks to viral Peloton instructors, released new products like treadmills, and overall is taking on a strategy that will see it be more than a bulky exercise machine in your living room. Stretching back to 2018, Peloton stated plans to build a media operation akin to Netflix, and it’s starting to show.

Now, the fitness company isn’t just taking over spare space in your home: it’s following you on the road. Peloton has recently partnered with hotel chains like Westin Marriott to put its bikes not just in hotel gyms, but in hotel rooms as well. Unfortunately for the woman in Peloton’s viral Christmas ad, even a hotel getaway won’t provide an escape.

Pelotons can now be found in approximately 1,160 hotels across the United States and Europe, according to Thinknum data. Westin is branding rooms with Pelotons in them as "WestinWORKOUT Guestrooms," perhaps hoping to attract Peloton’s many customers over other hotel chains. Peloton even has a page where customers can suggest hotels it should partner with, showing its commitment to expanding beyond the household.

About the Data:

Thinknum tracks companies using the information they post online, jobs, social and web traffic, product sales, and app ratings, and creates data sets that measure factors like hiring, revenue, and foot traffic. Data sets may not be fully comprehensive (they only account for what is available on the web), but they can be used to gauge performance factors like staffing and sales.

