Oatly's rich and frothy alterna-milk beverage began pouring into the U.S. in 2016 and quickly made oat the most delicious and demanded non-milk on the market. Its sweet taste is one of many factors that shaped the Swedish company’s trajectory, from foreign health food fad to Oatly’s Starbucks deal and $10 billion IPO.

Riding the plant-based wave into America

The “plant-based” diet has come into vogue over the last few years thanks to brands like Impossible Foods, which has made it common knowledge that animal agriculture contributes around 15% of all carbon emissions. As Refinery29 writes, “plant-based” is now a shorthand for “caring about the earth.” The plant-based food market at large — which non-dairy milk accounts for over a third of — grew 27% in 2020.

Oatly was created in Sweden in 1994 by Rickard Öste, a food scientist who’d been researching lactose intolerance and milk substitutes. It’s been on shelves in Europe for decades, but the company saw its moment to enter the U.S. just as news broke that almonds (still the source of the most popular alternative milk) made for an unsustainable, water-wasting beverage.

Technically, Oatly has been available in the US since 1996, thanks to organic brand Pacific Foods. But it was just another niche health food until the brand arrived with its new whimsical packaging and cheeky slogans like “It’s like milk, but made for humans” and “No milk. No soy. No badness.” Now, it’s a coastal millennial staple.

The demand for alterna-milks is growing. From 2012 to 2018, non-dairy milk sales grew over 60%. The category has also rapidly diversified. Alongside oat, obscure options like macadamia, pea, coconut, pecan, quinoa, hazelnut, cashew flax, and hemp have appeared up on cafe chalkboards and grocery stores shelves. But no other alt-milk has captured consumers like oat.

The power of product placement and hype

First, Oatly won over baristas. Under the direction of CEO Toni Petersson, who took over in 2012 and architected the brand’s U.S. takeover, Oatly sent cases of its barista-edition product to trendy coffee shops in major cities. Cafe and coffee brand Intelligentsia Coffee, which now has a line of packaged coffee drinks in partnership with Oatly, became Oatly’s first major launch partner. Much of Oatly’s success can be owed to its presence in barista-made foamed espresso drinks, which is how many customers first tried Oatly. Caroline Bell, a cafe-owner in NYC told TIME, “We had tried soy, almond, hemp, coconut, and nothing worked with coffee” like oat.

Once people got hooked on the lattes, they wanted oat milk at home too. In 2018, by the time Oatly was in over 1,000 coffee shops, Oatly debuted grocery stores like Wegmans, Fairway and ShopRite, turning $110 million in sales. By 2019, Oatly was available in over 2,500 grocery stores and coffee shops.

The hype expanded with help from Oatly’s precocious advertising, new product launches (a chocolate flavor, ice cream,“Oatgurt,” an alt-cream cheese called “oat spread”), and endless online chatter — everyone had to try it. The “great oat milk shortage of of 2018,” when demand outpaced production and cases were sold on Amazon for up to $200, Oatly’s cult following and FOMO-inducing status only intensified. By July 2019, Oatly.com's weekly web traffic reached and average of 990,000 page views, up over 500% from the previous year.

Self aware marketing, a Starbucks deal, and the pandemic explosion

In September of 2020, after just a few years on American shelves, oat milk became the second most popular plant-based milk in the U.S., edging out soy (which had held first place until 2013, the year of almond milk). Oat milk sales are still small compared to almond milk, which still dominates the alt-milk sector with 63% of the market and $1.497 billion in sales in the year ending September 16, compared to Oat’s $213 million in the same period (soy fell behind with only $202 million in sales).

But during the pandemic, oat milk exploded. Sales grew 300% year-over-year as of June, as people stocked up for lockdown. At one point in March, sales rose as high as 475% year-over-year, outpacing hand sanitizer sales. Investors, who’ve been very interested in the food-tech space lately given the success of Impossible Foods, began to take notice.

In July, Oatly picked up a $200 million investment from a Blackstone-led group that included Oprah, Jay-Z, Natalie Portman and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, taking a 10% stake. The deal valued Oatly at $2 billion. Oatly used some of that money (around $5.5 million) on a charmingly self-deprecating 2021 Super Bowl ad that featured Petersson playing piano in a field of oats singing an out-of-tune jingle with lyrics like “Wow! No cow.” While the ad aired, Oatly gave away T-shirts that said “I totally hated that Oatly commercial.” This kind of self-awareness, designed to disarm people who don’t participate in food fads or plant-based lifestyles, is as key to the Oatly formula.

“We know how it sounds,” Oatly’s website reads. “Tall, blond, beautiful, hard to get, extremely liberal with no sense of attachment or responsibility whatsoever. Sorry to disappoint you, that’s just not us.” The ad sent Oatly’s web traffic soaring, over 1,000% on the day it aired, February 8.

At the beginning of March, following Oatly’s Super Bowl moment, Starbucks felt confident enough to add the still relatively niche product to its menu nationwide. Its 15,000 U.S. cafes rolled out drinks like “oat honeymilk lattes” and an “iced brown sugar oat milk espresso” (Oatly has been available at Starbucks in China since April). Soy milk has been available at Starbucks since 1997, while coconut and almond milk were added in 2015 and 2016.

Much like Starbucks in the early ‘00s, Oatly, as Bloomberg food reporter Deena Shanker recently pointed out, “has crossed the line from hip to basic.” Oatly is hoping its Starbucks deal will take the brand from a coastal elite secret to an everyday purchase for consumers across the country.

Oatly’s spot on Starbucks menus is still new, but for now, our retailer data shows that Oatly is largely a regional phenomenon. A ranking of the cities with the most retail locations (restaurants, cafes, grocery stores) where Oatly is available shows that the drink’s reach is limited. In New York City, twice as many retailers carry Oatly than in Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, or San Francisco. Meanwhile, cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Seattle are keeping up. The top 10 cities are as follows:

City Retailer count New York City 421 Brooklyn 290 Chicago 262 Seattle 251 Portland 218 Los Angeles 192 Denver 147 San Fransisco 138 Austin 123 Minneapolis 113

Customers discovering oat milk at their local Starbucks could expand its reach, but for the moment, Oatly is still most popular in coastal cities with liberal reputations. It has yet to establish the same sway over mid-size cities like Phoenix, Nashville, Dallas, Boston or Salt Lake City.

Scandals and shortages

Positioning itself as an ethical brand has been part of Oatly’s recipe for success, but convincing customers a company can be accountable for more than profit has its challenges. Oatly found this out in September, when customers realized that the CEO of Oatly’s new stakeholders, the Blackstone Group, is none other than Stephen Schwarzman, a Trump-supporting billionaire. Both political and climate activists took Oatly off their grocery lists when news came out that Blackstone partially owns two Brazilian companies that are allegedly involved in deforestation in the Amazon.

Blackstone has denied the companies in question have interests or involvement with the accused source of deforestation, calling the claims “erroneous” and “blatantly wrong and irresponsible.” Meanwhile, Oatly acknowledged that Blackstone was an “unexpected choice” of partner, but consoled oat milk drinkers that the deal “steers capital that would’ve otherwise gone into another commercial investment into sustainability.”

The majority of customers didn’t appear to care enough to stop drinking Oatly. Sales weren’t impacted, Starbucks is still on board, and Oatly confidentially filed for a $10 billion IPO. That said, the IPO news stirred up a second minor scandal, this time about the company’s health food credentials rather than its politics. Last week, passages from an incendiary newsletter written by self-help guru Nat Eliason, titled “Oatly: The New Coke,” made the rounds online. Eliason compared Oatly’s ads to those by Coca Cola and the cigarette industry which suggest sugar and nicotine are healthy. He argued that Oatly has misled consumers by branding itself as a health food and points out that the drink’s (well-documented formula) contains canola oil and sugars with a high glycemic index that can be harder for the body to process.

It’s a testament to Oatly customers’ loyalty that the outrage-baiting article had barely been trending for a day when articles with headlines like “Please Leave Oat Milk Alone” and “Of Course There’s Sugar in Oat Milk…..” began to run, killing the momentum of the story which might have soured their Starbucks debut and pre-IPO buzz.

Will Oatly's oat empire last?

The health panic around Oatly’s sugar content dried up almost as soon as the news spread that Oatly is currently experiencing a second shortage, thanks to a COVID-related delay in the construction of Oatly’s new Utah factory. FreshDirect, Starbucks and grocers in various cities have confirmed they haven’t been able to keep Oatly on shelves for weeks. So far, this story has made a bigger impact on social media than the revelation that a delicious, creamy drink contains fat and sugar.

The shortage is inviting comparisons to Impossible Foods’ early shortages and limited production capacity, which led them to turn down a McDonalds deal that eventually went to their biggest competitor Beyond Meat. Oatly tried to ensure another shortage wouldn’t happen in 2018, and opened two new factories since the 2018 shortage, including the Utah plant. The company has recently announced two more in Singapore and England. Could Oatly’s production issues impact its next big deal or will the Oatly shortage part two just increase its clout? And perhaps more importantly, will the brand’s oat milk market dominance remain?

The oat milk category is predicted to hit $490 million by 2027. In 2019, soymilk stalwart Silk, greek yogurt makers Chobani, and plant-based food company Califia Farms all debuted oat milks. Elmhurst, a plant-based food brand, launched in 2017 with almond, cashew, hazelnut, and walnut milks. Planet Oat, which is under HP Hood, launched in 2018 and was added to Dunkin’ Donuts menu in August.

Oatly drinkers have shown it’ll take more than a couple weeks without their favorite cup of coffee or a minor scandal to sway them away from the brand. It seems the only thing that could disrupt Oatly’s road to becoming one of the most valuable food startups in the world would be a hot new non-milk. Your move, pistachios.

About the Data:

Thinknum tracks companies using the information they post online, jobs, social and web traffic, product sales, and app ratings, and creates data sets that measure factors like hiring, revenue, and foot traffic. Data sets may not be fully comprehensive (they only account for what is available on the web), but they can be used to gauge performance factors like staffing and sales.