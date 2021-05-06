The Business of Business, the media arm of Thinknum, is hiring a business analyst to join its growing team. Here’s what we’re looking for:

A passion to understand and explain the workings of business

You crave an ever-deeper understanding of how business works. You use writing (or audio or video) to work out how to think about a company, a strategy, or a news or financial event, in order to explain it to yourself, and therefore to others.You can rattle off the names of your favorite Paul Graham essays, business book authors, Substack writers, and Twitter analysts (and you participate in their threads). Whether this is something you went to school for or picked up later doesn’t really matter — you’re an autodidact now.

The ability to write clearly and concisely

It’s not just that you love this stuff, but you love helping others understand it, too. Everything from a perfectly crafted interview question to just the right chart from our datasets matters to you. You’re detail oriented, and a freak about the quality of what you put your name (and our name) on.

A sense of vision and possibility

We want to work with someone who has an active imagination when it comes to thinking up story ideas, headlines, and angles of attack. We want you to be unafraid to pick up the phone or send an email to anyone you want to talk to — and to cajole them into answering your questions. You should be a self-starter, brimming with pitches and proactively seeking direction and guidance when you’re unsure what to do.

An all-hands mentality

We’re a startup. That means roles and responsibilities shift in ways large and small. Our goal is to grow, and we need people who are willing to jump on tasks that they see as opportunities for us without being asked. But…

Be comfortable being accountable and responsible

We also need you to check-in, tell us what you’re doing, accept feedback, both praise and critical, and be OK with working on an editorial team. This isn’t a job for a lone wolf. There are clear metrics for daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly goals. You should be comfortable objectively evaluating yourself against them.

Be interesting and interested

We’re casting a wide net — we want people with diverse backgrounds and experiences because business is a global story, and we believe unique experiences and perspectives are actively good things. You do have to tell us why hiring you will be a competitive advantage for us and a great opportunity for you.

To apply, send a cover letter and your resume to paul.smalera@businessofbusiness.com. We can’t respond to everyone, but if we think there’s a fit, we’ll be in touch.